Why Amarin Stock Dipped This Week

Shares of cardiovascular drug specialist Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell by another 9.2% through the first four days of trading this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a result, the company's stock price has now dropped by a whopping 58% so far this year. Amarin's stock has been under heavy pressure in 2022 for two key reasons:Amarin is in a tough spot. The company is attempting to stave off U.S. generic competition via its go-to-market strategy, while simultaneously ramping up the drug's launch in key European territories. This post-hoc analysis, which was funded by Amarin, could undermine these efforts.