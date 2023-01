Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple Stocks All Rallied Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The unrelenting volatility on Wall Street continues. After falling for much of the week, the market stock market indexes were all gaining ground early Thursday.The gains came as investors pored over the latest unemployment figures. The data suggests that the Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates -- designed to combat inflation -- may finally be having the desired effect.The news acted as a catalyst for investors to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks, as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 2.1%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) jumped 2.4%, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rallied 2.8% as of 11:26 a.m. ET.Continue reading