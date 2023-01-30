|
Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Atlassian Stocks All Traded Lower Monday Morning
Broader market indexes were decidedly lower on Monday, as the market braced itself for a busy week of tech earnings and economic news. The Federal Reserve Bank is set to meet later this week to plot a course for interest rate increases, and some of the biggest technology companies are on deck to release their quarterly financial reports.Furthermore, analysts are beginning to hedge their bets ahead of earnings, dropping new opinions about two technology stalwarts. Taken in total, this suggests investors are a bit nervous about the overall state of the economy and what it means for these upcoming financial reports.With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) declined 1.4%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) slipped 2%, and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 2.8%, as of 12:38 p.m. ET.Continue reading
