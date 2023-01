Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft Could Rebound More Than Other Tech Stocks in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 33% in 2022, coming off its worst year since 2008. After tech's heady days earlier in the pandemic, inflation reared its head for the first time since before the Great Financial Crisis, and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates at its fastest pace in decades.While some may be expecting a big bounce-back from the most beaten-down tech stocks (which have fallen the farthest), lots of uncertainty remains. We could have a recession; if one is avoided, interest rates could stay higher for longer. That's why tech conglomerates Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), having fallen between 28% and 50% in 2022, could be growth investors' best bets for a tech rebound in 2023.While it's possible inflation will fall and rates will come down, it's also possible higher rates could be here to stay for a while. If rates do fall, it could mean the Fed has pushed us into recession. A "soft landing," in which inflation and interest rates moderate without a recession, is still possible, but investors are likely to be in a "risk-off" mode until there's a resolution. And in the optimistic scenario in which a recession is avoided, interest rates might stay higher than they were between the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic.