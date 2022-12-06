|
06.12.2022 18:57:31
Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday
A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy.With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.A check of all the usual sources didn't uncover any company-specific news behind the sell-off, which suggests investors fear that the Fed might not be able to slow the pace of rising interest rates as quickly as they had hoped.Continue reading
