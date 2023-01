Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Snowflake Stocks Fell Hard on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The gut-wrenching roller-coaster ride that began last year continued for investors today, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. The economy was a big question mark going into earnings season, and investors have been waiting to see if technology companies would be resilient or feel the further effects of the bear market. The weak results of one tech titan seemed to provide a clue, and investors headed for the exits.With that as a backdrop, shares of several cloud computing stocks fell hard on Wednesday, as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down 1.9%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 3.9%, and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) slumped 4%, as of 11:22 a.m. ET.There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the faltering economy intensified as results from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) convinced investors that things will get worse before they get better.