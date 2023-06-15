|
15.06.2023 14:05:00
Why Amazon, Apple, and Costco Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now.
There are still some negative headlines these days, mostly about the possibility of a recession. But with inflation showing some signs of cooling down, and the stock market in bull market territory, there is certainly some optimism as well. Regardless of your perspective, seeking out quality investments is always a good idea, no matter what's going on in the economy.If you're looking for stocks that are no-brainer buys right now, then consider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) as top businesses to add to your portfolio. Here's why they are wonderful holdings during a time like now.With its exposure to multiple fast-growing sectors, Amazon still has lots of potential, even though it's already so massive. Online shopping is the biggest aspect of the overall business, and Amazon has a commanding lead in the U.S. But with e-commerce penetration at less than one-fifth of total retail sales in the U.S., there is undoubtedly lots of room for expansion.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|08.06.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|02.06.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|115,70
|-0,52%
|Apple Inc.
|169,40
|-0,14%
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|484,65
|0,64%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,05
|-4,23%
