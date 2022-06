Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well.Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession. They sold shares in response to those fears, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down by 3.7% as of 12:25 p.m. ET At that point in the session, Amazon was off 5.4%, Apple had dropped 2.3%, and Meta was down 4.3%. Investors are still processing last week's inflation report, which showed that even after the Federal Reserve made multiple hikes to the federal funds rate earlier this year, in May, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose year over year at its highest rate in 41 years.