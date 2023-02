Why Amazon, Costco, and Rent the Runway Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors are likely reluctant to buy stocks again after the market's dismal performance in 2022. However, ignoring stocks altogether is usually the wrong move when so many high-quality stocks are still on sale. So today, I'll examine three promising stocks -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and Rent the Runway (NASDAQ: RENT) -- and explain why they could be "no-brainer" buys for long-term investors who can tune out the near-term noise.Amazon became a top growth stock during the coronavirus pandemic for two simple reasons: Consumers purchased more products online as brick-and-mortar stores closed down, and the usage of Amazon Web Services' (AWS) cloud-based services soared as companies dealt with the increased usage of digital media and applications throughout the crisis. That's why its revenue rose 38% in 2020 and 22% in 2021.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading