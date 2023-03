Why Amazon, Disney, and Alphabet Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are some companies' stocks that you can buy with full trust that their businesses will continue growing well into the future. Investing in leaders of consistently developing markets is an excellent way to keep your portfolio expanding. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) each have substantial market shares in industries that are on the rise. Their brands have permeated the consumer consciousness like few companies before them, making their stocks compelling investments. Here's why those stocks are no-brainer buys right now . Continue reading