Why Amazon, MercadoLibre, and Roku Stocks Moved Higher on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's little question that the first half of 2022 was brutal for investors, ending with both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in bear market territory. Yet even as the broader market slipped further on Friday, investors were beginning to cherry-pick companies that they believe will provide upside over the longer term, causing some stocks to buck the trend.Against that declining backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) gained as much as 2.4%, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) climbed as much as 4.6%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 5.3%. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, they were still trading higher, up 1.7%, 1.8%, and 2.2%, respectively.With the first half of 2022 in the rear-view mirror, many investors have been taking stock of their portfolios, and what they are seeing might at first glance seem distressing. The S&P 500 closed out June down 20% year to date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 30%. The combination of rampant inflation, lingering supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine has resulted in widespread economic uncertainty.Continue reading