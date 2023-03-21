|
21.03.2023 15:28:00
Why Amazon, Microsoft, and Disney Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
There are some stocks you can add to your portfolio without a second thought about their long-term potential, thanks to the reliable growth of their businesses over the years. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) suffered steep stock declines amid macroeconomic headwinds in 2022. However, each of these companies' stocks has retained growth over the last decade, which makes them attractive investments to buy and hold indefinitely. Here's why Amazon, Microsoft, and Disney are no-brainer buys right now. Continue reading
