|
11.07.2022 11:52:00
Why Amazon and Alphabet Stock Splits Could Pay Off Big -- in 2023
Don't buy when the price is too high. Buy when the price is lower. That's what many buyers do. It's why retailers frequently run special sales. And it's also why publicly traded companies sometimes choose to split their stocks.The idea behind stock splits is that smaller investors can't afford to buy a stock when the share price is too high. But by chopping a single share into multiple shares, a company can make its share price much more affordable for those investors.Two of the biggest technology companies on the planet decided to conduct 20-for-1 stock splits this year for this very reason. Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) completed its stock split in June, while Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) will split its stock on July 15. Here's why the Amazon and Alphabet stock splits could pay off big -- in 2023.Continue reading
