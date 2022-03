Why Amazon and DigitalOcean Are the Cloud Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cloud is an integral part of the digital economy. It's the mechanism by which companies are able to shift their operations online, unlocking unprecedented scale and providing new ways to work seamlessly across borders.By some estimates, the cloud industry as a whole could be worth $483 billion this year, growing at 15.7% annually. That means by 2030, companies that offer cloud services will be fighting for a slice of a $1.5 trillion market opportunity. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) are uniquely positioned to capture an outsized share of that growing pie. They're tackling the cloud business from completely different angles, and together, they can offer your portfolio diverse exposure to the industry.Continue reading