Why Amazon.com Stock Is Still Falling

For four long trading days in a row last week, shares of e-commerce giant Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) went nowhere but down. And Monday's news isn't looking likely to change that trend for the better.An article on StreetInsider Monday morning revealed that investment banking advisory firm Evercore ISI had cut its price target on Amazon by $20 to $150 a share -- though it did maintaining its outperform rating on the stock.Traders responded to that move by bidding the shares down by 2.8% to around $85.40 as of 12:54 p.m. ET. Continue reading