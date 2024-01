Why Amazon.com Stock Just Dropped

Shares of Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) tumbled 3% out of the gate Thursday, before clawing back half their losses later in the morning. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Amazon stock remains down 1.5%.You can blame TikTok for that.TikTok parent company ByteDance Ltd., you see, is starting to horn in on Amazon 's dominant e-commerce business in the U.S., as reported on Bloomberg last night. TikTok currently sells less than $2 billion per year in merchandise in the U.S. -- a tiny fraction of Amazon 's $554 billion in annual sales. But TikTok aims to grow its e-commerce business "tenfold," according to the news agency. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel