|
04.08.2023 17:43:29
Why Amazon.com Stock Soared Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 11.2% as of 11:02 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the e-commerce and cloud computing giant announced better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results.Amazon's quarterly net sales climbed 11% year over year to $134.4 billion, well above both Amazon's guidance (which called for a range of $127 billion to $133 billion) and analysts' consensus estimates calling for $131.6 billion. Operating income also more than doubled from last year's second quarter, to $7.7 billion. On the bottom line, that translated to net income of $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, well above estimates for $0.35 per share and swinging from a loss of $0.20 per share in the same year-ago period.Amazon's growth was broad-based, with North America segment sales up 11% to $82.5 billion, International sales up 10% to $29.7 billion, and sales from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) business up 12% to $22.1 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!