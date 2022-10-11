|
11.10.2022 11:10:00
Why Amazon Could Be Primed for a Big 2023
An industry analyst from JPMorgan Chase recently published a note selecting Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as a top investment idea, looking for a rebound in the retail business after a rough 2022. The company has been hit hard by factors outside of its control, and the retail challenges overshadowed other positives about the stock. There's evidence that Amazon could indeed return to being a darling of Wall Street in 2023, and here are three reasons.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
