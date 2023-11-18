Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.11.2023 11:50:00
Why Amazon Could Be the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have skyrocketed well over 40% in 2023. Yet, it's still nowhere close to being the top-performing mega-cap stock this year. Meta Platforms and Nvidia are duking it out for that honor.All the huge high-flying stocks have one key thing in common: They're focused on artificial intelligence (AI). And they all should have tremendous opportunities ahead. It's a tough call to identify which will be the biggest winner of the group. However, here's why Amazon just might be the best AI stock to buy right now.OpenAI's GPT-4 is widely viewed as the best large language model (LLM) available today. It reportedly has 1.76 trillion parameters. With AI systems, parameters are the variables used to transform input data into output data. Generally speaking, the more parameters an LLM has, the more powerful it is (although higher numbers don't always translate to better performance).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
