03.02.2023 11:55:00
Why Amazon Could Be the Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in February
Warren Buffett beat the market (again) in 2022. However, he didn't get any help from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Shares of the e-commerce and cloud-hosting giant plunged nearly 50% last year.That's now water under the bridge. Amazon is off to a great start in 2023, with its shares soaring more than 20% year to date. It should have even more room to run. Here's why Amazon could be the best Buffett stock to buy in February.If you look at all of the stocks in Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, you'll find some common denominators. The investing icon likes stocks that possess several attributes.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
