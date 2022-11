Why Amazon Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were down more than the markets today, declining 2.9% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT.While the broader tech indexes were down as investors appeared to be trimming gains from the recent run-up in stocks, Amazon fell more, perhaps due to a negative Wall Street Journal article on the e-commerce giant regarding some recent customer satisfaction surveys.On Monday, the Wall Street Journal published an article on its home page whose thesis is that customer satisfaction at Amazon's e-commerce unit might be waning. Right ahead of the holidays, that's not a great headline, certainly for a company that preaches "customer obsession."Continue reading