Why Amazon Is Down More Than 4% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's another bad day for the broad market, but it's an even worse day for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors. Shares of the e-commerce giant were down to the tune of 4.1% as of 1:21 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, seemingly in response to the fact that workers at several of its warehouses are moving forward with efforts to unionize.There may be more to the share price weakness the company has been experiencing since late last month, however, than fresh labor woes.For the second time in less than a month, Amazon employees in Staten Island are deciding whether or not to form a labor union. The previous bid was successful, and it's plausible that when the voting is complete at a nearby facility, the majority there will also favor forming a union.Continue reading