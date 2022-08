Why Amazon Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are trading 2.2% lower at 11:33 a.m. ET on Wednesday after rival Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced it had signed a partnership with Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) to offer the movie studio's streaming service to its Walmart+ member loyalty program.While the deal isn't about to prove particularly competitive to Amazon Prime Video since few sign up for Amazon's own membership program to simply get streaming video, Prime itself is coming under greater scrutiny. With Walmart+ priced some $50 less than Prime, it could be seen by some as a better value now.Walmart has tried offering movies to its customers before, once with a DVD rental service and once via its Vudu streaming offering. Both never gained traction and were subsequently sold off. This could be a better option for Walmart+ members since Paramount+ is operated by someone else and Walmart is simply providing access to it, albeit it being Paramount's ad-supported level.Continue reading