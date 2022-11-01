|
01.11.2022 19:18:40
Why Amazon Is Plunging Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) were falling hard on Tuesday, down 5.4% as of 12:45 p.m. ET.There wasn't much company-specific news today; the only announcement from Amazon was a press release announcing that it was expanding Amazon Music's ad-free offerings for Prime members, who will now get 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free with their Prime membership.That all sounds great for Prime members, but investors may be more concerned with Amazon's bottom line, and probably macroeconomic factors to a larger extent. It appears large funds may be continuing to lower their positions in Amazon and other large-cap tech names following last week's earnings reports, which disappointed many investors.Continue reading
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|94,75
|0,22%