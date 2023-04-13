|
13.04.2023 17:51:29
Why Amazon Shares Moved Higher Today
Like many technology companies, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) had a difficult year in 2022. CEO Andy Jassy said as much when he released his annual letter to shareholders today. But he also said some things that investors liked. That helped push Amazon shares higher by 3% as of 11:10 a.m. ET Thursday. The company is offering a new cloud service for generative artificial intelligence (AI), which has become popular since the launch of ChatGPT late last year. In his letter to shareholders, Jassy called 2022 "one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory" with the company cutting tens of thousands of jobs. That came on the heels of a growth spurt that resulted in total net sales in 2022 topping $500 billion. That compares to about $280 billion in 2019 prior to a spike in consumer spending during the pandemic. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
