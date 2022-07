Why Amazon Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 1.8% on Thursday, as excitement for the e-commerce juggernaut's Prime offerings grew among shoppers and investors alike. Amazon Prime offers members a host of benefits. For $14.99 per month or $139 per year, subscribers can get free two-day (and, increasingly, same-day) delivery on millions of items. They can also access thousands of shows on Prime Video and millions of songs on Amazon Music. Book rentals, gaming, photo storage, and a host of other services also add to Prime's value.Never one to rest on its laurels, Amazon constantly tries to make Prime even more alluring to consumers. On Tuesday, the company announced that Prime members could sign up for a free one-year membership to Grubhub+. The service, which is valued at $9.99 per month, offers unlimited no-cost delivery from thousands of restaurants across the country.