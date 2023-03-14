|
14.03.2023 19:31:19
Why Amazon Stock Climbed Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose on Tuesday after the online retail and cloud computing giant unveiled its new satellite internet technology. As of 2:05 p.m. ET, Amazon's stock price was up 1.4% after rising nearly 3% earlier in the day.Amazon is gearing up to challenge SpaceX's Starlink for satellite internet supremacy. The e-commerce titan plans to invest $10 billion to launch more than 3,000 satellites into low Earth orbit in the coming years. The satellite constellation will help to provide fast, affordable broadband to tens of millions of customers around the world, according to Amazon.The project, known as Kuiper, took a major step forward on Tuesday when Amazon shared its satellite antenna designs with the public for the first time. Customers will be able to use the outdoor antennas to connect with Amazon's space-based broadband network.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!