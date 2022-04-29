|
29.04.2022 23:31:43
Why Amazon Stock Crashed Today
Amazon.com's stock price (NASDAQ: AMZN) plunged 14% on Friday, as concerns regarding the online retail titan's slowing growth and rising costs drove many investors to sell their shares.Amazon's revenue rose 7% year over year to $116.4 billion in the first quarter. That's down from 9% growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a staggering 44% increase in the prior-year period. Amazon's pace of expansion has decelerated as the economy has reopened. A lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions in the U.S. and many other countries means more people are shopping inside traditional retail stores once again. E-commerce growth, in turn, has slowed. Online retail sales in the U.S. fell 3.3% year over year in March, according to digital payments leader Mastercard. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
