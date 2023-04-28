|
28.04.2023 20:15:00
Why Amazon Stock Dropped After Earnings
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported first-quarter results Thursday night and the stock is now dropping in response. After dipping by as much as 5% in morning trading, Amazon stock was still lower by 3.4% as of 2 p.m. ET. It's all about the cloud. At least, that's how investors are reacting. It also should be noted that Amazon shares had jumped by a total of 7% during the two trading days leading up to the earnings announcement. But investors concluded that run-up was excessive after the company reported that its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud segment grew revenue by just 16% year over year. That may sound positive on the surface, but it compares to 20% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 37% in the first quarter last year. That has left investors wondering where the growth deceleration will bottom out, as Microsoft's Azure and other competitors presumably are gaining market share. Continue reading
|28.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|96,22
|-3,59%