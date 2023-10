Why Amazon Stock Dropped on Tuesday

Shares of Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) slid 3% through 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday after Reuters -- in an exclusive report -- warned that British regulators may launch an antimonopoly investigation into the company's dominance of the cloud computing marketplacej. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- also reported to be part of the probe -- saw its shares slide a similar 2.5%.As Reuters reports, the British media regulator "Ofcom" (short for the Office of Communications) has actually been looking into Amazon 's and Microsoft's dominance in cloud computing since April -- but is now preparing to issue an official report on Thursday.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel