Why Amazon Stock Dropped This Week

Shares of Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) plunged 12% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, furthering the decline in the online retail giant's stock price since its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 27. Amazon's net sales grew by 15% year over year to $127.1 billion. Excluding foreign exchange movements, the e-commerce leader's revenue was up 19%.However, sales growth at Amazon Web Services slowed to 27% from 33% in the second quarter and 39% in the year-ago period. AWS, as the division is often called, is Amazon's most important profit driver, so investors were understandably concerned about the deceleration in the segment's pace of expansion.Continue reading