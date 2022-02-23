|
23.02.2022 00:50:04
Why Amazon Stock Fell Today
Is labor the Achilles' heel of retail powerhouse Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)? It felt that way on Tuesday, when disquieting news of labor difficulties surfaced. Following that, shares closed the day nearly 2% lower.This morning, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) accused Amazon of illegally interfering with a union election in Alabama. The RWDSU did so in formal Unfair Labor Practice charges against the company in a filing with the National Labor Relations Board.Image source: Amazon.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
