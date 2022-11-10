Why Amazon Stock Finished Lower Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Instead, a broader sell-off seems to be weighing on the stock for two reasons.First, fears of a recession are likely growing after Meta Platforms said it was laying off 13% of its staff. And second, a rout in the cryptocurrency market continued after FTX, one of the biggest exchanges, was on the verge of collapse after Binance backed out of a rescue deal.Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%.