Why Amazon Stock Is Down 32% So Far This Year

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have fallen hard in the first half of 2022 and are down 32% year to date, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Part of the drop is due to the broader stock market's tumble as investors processed news of rising inflation and interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.But the biggest reason for Amazon's share price drop this year comes from the company's dismal first-quarter results, which were reported back in April. The e-commerce company reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 and issued disappointing guidance that sent its share price into a downward spiral. Amazon shocked analysts and investors when it reported a net loss of $3.8 billion in the quarter, its first quarterly loss in seven years and far below its net income of $8.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.