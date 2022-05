Why Amazon Stock Is Falling Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share price of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continued its downward spiral this morning after the e-commerce stock had its worst day in more than 15 years on Friday following the release of its first-quarter results.Investors were dumping Amazon's stock this morning for several reasons, including fears of an upcoming interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, negative sentiment toward the stock following the company's recent quarterly financial results, and the fact Wedbush analysts removed the stock from their "Best Ideas List."The stock was down by as much as 4.8% this morning and had fallen 1.9% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Continue reading