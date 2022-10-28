|
28.10.2022 17:03:27
Why Amazon Stock Is Getting Crushed Today
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was taking a dive this morning after the e-commerce giant posted third-quarter results that were mostly in line with expectations, but offered guidance for the fourth quarter that was much weaker than expected.As of 10:02 a.m. ET, the stock was down 10.5%.After posting 15% revenue growth in the third quarter, the company called for top-line growth to slow to just 2%-8% in the fourth quarter, dashing hopes that its business was reaccelerating after a lull in the first half of the year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
