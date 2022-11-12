|
12.11.2022 00:06:00
Why Amazon Stock Jumped Again Today
After posting explosive gains in Thursday's daily trading session, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock saw another big jump in today's trading. The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant's share price closed out Friday's session up roughly 4.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index's level ended the day up 0.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session up 1.9%. The U.S. Labor Department published new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Thursday, and lower-than-anticipated inflation in October has helped spur a dramatic uptick in bullish momentum for the market at large. The CPI rose 0.4% on a sequential basis and 7.7% year over year, while economists were expecting a 0.6% sequential increase and a 7.9% increase compared to October 2021. The better-than-expected data has investors pouring back into Amazon and other growth stocks. Amazon stock surged 12.6% in Thursday's trading following the release of the new CPI data, and positive momentum for the stock continued into Friday's trading. Investors are hoping that the moderating inflation data may signal that the worst of the pressures on this macroeconomic front have passed, and that stocks are on track for a more sustained rebound. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.10.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|97,16
|2,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.