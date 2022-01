Why Amazon Stock Jumped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of e-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon .com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped sharply higher on Monday. The move was likely primarily driven by a bullish day in the overall stock market. But the company notably has an earnings report coming up this week; so some of the stock's gains could represent bets from investors and traders who are hoping for a good report.The stock rose as much as 4.4% on Monday but finished the trading day up a total of 3.9%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading