27.05.2022 16:45:00
Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today
Shareholders in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) beat a rising market on Friday morning, with shares gaining 3% by 10:45 a.m. ET compared to a 1.4% boost in the S&P 500. The increase erased just a small portion of recent losses for the e-commerce giant's stock, though, which remains down roughly 30% so far in 2022The rally was powered by a brightening outlook around economic growth and consumer spending.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
