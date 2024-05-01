|
02.05.2024 00:16:42
Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock gained ground in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price ended the daily session up 2.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Amazon published its first-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, reporting sales and earnings for the period that beat the average analyst estimate. The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant reported earnings per share of $0.98 on sales of $143.3 billion. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post per-share earnings of $0.83 on revenue of $142.55 billion. Amazon's revenue climbed 12.5% year over year in the first quarter. The company's North America segment saw an increase of 12% year over year to reach $86.3 billion. Meanwhile, sales for Amazon Web Services (AWS) rose 25% year over year to $25 billion, and international segment sales increased 10% year over year to hit $31.9 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
02.05.24
|Profiteure des Datacenter-Boom und News von Apple bis Palantir - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
02.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
01.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)