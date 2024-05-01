Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
02.05.2024 00:16:42

Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock gained ground in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price ended the daily session up 2.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Amazon published its first-quarter results after the market closed yesterday, reporting sales and earnings for the period that beat the average analyst estimate. The e-commerce and cloud-computing giant reported earnings per share of $0.98 on sales of $143.3 billion. For comparison, the average analyst estimate had called for the business to post per-share earnings of $0.83 on revenue of $142.55 billion. Amazon's revenue climbed 12.5% year over year in the first quarter. The company's North America segment saw an increase of 12% year over year to reach $86.3 billion. Meanwhile, sales for Amazon Web Services (AWS) rose 25% year over year to $25 billion, and international segment sales increased 10% year over year to hit $31.9 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten