03.03.2026 04:30:00

Why Amazon Stock Lost 12% in February

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were heading lower last month as tech investors fretted over AI disruption and balked at Amazon's forecast for $200 billion in capital expenditures this year.Though the tech giant reported a solid fourth-quarter earnings report, the capex number was enough to send the stock lower following the report, and it stayed down for the duration of the month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished February down 12%.As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell early in the month on the earnings report and stayed down from there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Amazon

