Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
03.03.2026 04:30:00
Why Amazon Stock Lost 12% in February
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were heading lower last month as tech investors fretted over AI disruption and balked at Amazon's forecast for $200 billion in capital expenditures this year.Though the tech giant reported a solid fourth-quarter earnings report, the capex number was enough to send the stock lower following the report, and it stayed down for the duration of the month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished February down 12%.As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell early in the month on the earnings report and stayed down from there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
