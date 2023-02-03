|
Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 8.4% on Friday after the online retail colossus warned of a downturn in its most profitable business. Amazon's net sales grew by 9% year over year to $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter. Gains in the e-commerce giant's North American segment more than offset declines in its international operations.Yet growth in the company's key Amazon Web Services (AWS) business slowed markedly. AWS's revenue rose 20% to $21.4 billion. That's down from 27% growth in the third quarter and 40% in the year-ago period. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
