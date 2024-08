Why Amazon Stock Popped on Wednesday

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed higher on Wednesday, adding as much as 3.4%. As of 12:46 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 2.7%.The catalyst that sent the e-commerce titan higher was a report that Amazon is increasing its already expansive one- and two-day delivery options into underserved parts of the U.S.Amazon is working to expand its delivery empire into the most rural parts of the U.S. in a bid to increase sales in less densely populated areas, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. In recent months, it has been working to optimize its delivery and logistics services to more quickly reach a greater percentage of the population, particularly in more out-of-the-way places.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool