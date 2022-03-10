|
10.03.2022 17:40:35
Why Amazon Stock Popped Today
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were moving higher today after the tech giant surprised the market by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion share-repurchase authorization.The stock was up 5.4% as of 10:10 a.m. ET Thursday on the news.Image source: Amazon.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!