Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were moving higher today, even though there was no major news out on the tech giant.Instead, the stock seemed to rise in sympathy with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which surged after reporting earnings last night. With Amazon 's earnings report due out after the market closes today, investors are hoping it can benefit from similar tailwinds.As of 12:11 p.m. ET, Amazon stock was up 6.2%, while Meta stock was up nearly 25%.Continue reading