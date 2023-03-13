|
13.03.2023 19:44:00
Why Amazon Stock Rallied Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose on Monday after the U.S. government took drastic action to avert a banking crisis. Investors seemed to take confidence that, in particular, many tech companies that buy services from Amazon Web Services will continue to be able to do so now that the government has agreed to make sure no depositors in Silicon Valley Bank lose money. As of 1:23 p.m. ET, Amazon's stock price was up roughly 2%.The shocking collapse of SVB Financial Group's Silicon Valley Bank late last week sent shock waves through both the financial and tech industries. Silicon Valley Bank was a major provider of loans and other banking services to the venture capital industry and countless tech start-ups The bank was closed by the state of California on Friday and the FDIC was named its receiver. Many companies in the tech and VC fields feared that Silicon Valley Bank's failure would prevent them from accessing the cash they need to fund their operations. Investors, in turn, worried that many start-ups could be forced to slow their expansion or even shut down completely. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Amazon Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.23
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|94,93
|4,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinserhöhung im Fokus: ATX letztendlich stabil -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel zwischen den Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich freundlich. Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich am Donnerstag zunehmend im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.