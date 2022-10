Why Amazon Stock Rose Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed 2.3% on Tuesday, following some positive notes from analysts. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler believes Amazon's stock is a buy ahead of its upcoming earnings release. Earnings season is off to a solid start with strong performances by Bank of America and Netflix. Sandler expects more of the same when Amazon reports its financial results on Oct. 27. Sandler expects the e-commerce titan's North American retail sales to exceed Wall Street's estimates. He also anticipates a relatively solid showing from Amazon's international retail operations, despite the challenges posed by COVID-related lockdowns in China and the conflict in Europe.Continue reading