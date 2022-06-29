Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
29.06.2022 23:54:50
Why Amazon Stock Rose While the Market Slept Today
Are we witnessing the start of a tech stock rally? It's too soon to tell, but numerous big names in the industry rose from the ground on Wednesday.One of them was Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which closed the day 1.4% higher against an essentially flat S&P 500 index. In addition to being the target of tech stock bargain hunters, the powerhouse online retailer also benefited from a high-profile bank picking it as a top buy in that beaten-down sector. The analysis in question came from JPMorgan Chase's near-namesake JPMorgan unit. Prognosticator Doug Anmuth updated his coverage of internet stocks, with notably muted enthusiasm.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Amazonmehr Analysen
|29.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.22
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.22
|Amazon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.