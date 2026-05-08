Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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08.05.2026 16:24:16
Why Amazon Stock Skyrocketed 27.3% Last Month and Has Kept Climbing in May
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock had an explosive, bullish month in April. The company's share price surged 27.3% higher in the month of trading that played host to a 10.4% rally for the S&P 500 index and a 15.3% surge for the Nasdaq Composite index. Amazon stock got a boost from the bullish backdrop for the broader market, but its valuation also saw huge gains in conjunction with company-specific news. In addition to big news about the company's semiconductor initiatives, the tech giant also served up quarterly results that beat Wall Street's targets. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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