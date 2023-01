Why Amazon Stock Topped the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Is Jeff Bezos coming back to take the reins at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) ?!Well, not really. But it seems it might be an increasingly popular idea among the company's rank-and-file, and on that potential groundswell Amazon stock closed Friday nearly 4% higher. That topped the S&P 500 index's 2.3% gain on the day.The apparent Bezos love was reported by Business Insider on Friday. Citing messages on Amazon employee Slack channels, the business publication said that a clutch of workers are proposing that the company's founder and long-serving CEO return to the latter position. Continue reading